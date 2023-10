TOKYO -- Japan's real estate companies are ramping up their investments in hotels as foreign tourists return to the country with a vengeance.

Nittetsu Kowa Real Estate is entering the business and will invest 40-50 billion yen (around $270,000-$330,000) in hotels over five years. NTT Urban Development will increase the number of hotel rooms it supplies in the next three years by 50% over pre-pandemic levels.