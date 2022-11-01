ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Property

Kajima enters luxury property market with deal in Tokyo's Ginza

Facilities purchased from British group to meet demand spurred by weak yen

Kajima purchased property in Tokyo's Ginza district from Grosvenor Group.
SHUGO TAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO - Kajima, one of the oldest and largest Japanese construction companies, is entering the luxury real estate market in central Tokyo, hoping to capitalize on an increase in demand sparked by the weak yen, especially among foreign tourists.

The company has purchased two facilities from the Japanese branch of British property group Grosvenor, including one already built in the high-end Ginza shopping district and another currently under construction, and will develop them for the commercial and residential markets. Kajima paid 19 billion yen ($128 million) for the properties.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close