HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's once-booming sales of tiny "nano flats" are flatlining as the property market slumps and the city moves to fix its chronic housing crisis.

The pint-sized apartments that max out at 215 sq. feet, not much bigger than a car park space, proliferated in recent years as developers rolled out cheaper options for buyers keen to get on the property ladder in one of the world's priciest real estate markets.