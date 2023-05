TOKYO -- Luxurious condominium units worth 100 million yen ($735,000) or more, known as "okushon," have been multiplying in parts of Japan where such properties, generally viewed as suited to megacities, have been rare.

In 2022, a total of 452 such condo units were sold outside the three biggest metropolitan areas -- Tokyo, Osaka and Aichi Prefectures -- nearly seven times the number a decade ago.