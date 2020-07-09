ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Mitsubishi Estate fund joins key US real estate index

Japanese developer rubs shoulders with American and European asset managers

The Manhattan skyline from the Empire State Building: Mitsubishi Estate is working to expand its overseas real estate fund business.   © Reuters
TAIZO WADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A property fund affiliated with Japan's Mitsubishi Estate has been included in a leading U.S. real estate investment index, in a first for an Asian asset manager.

The fund, oriented toward institutional investors and managed by U.S.-based TA Realty, joined the NFI-ODCE in the April-June quarter.

Inclusion in the index is expected to broaden access to pension funds and other institutional investors.

The milestone comes after Mitsubishi Estate -- known for its holdings in Tokyo's Marunouchi business district and its bubble-era purchase of New York's Rockefeller Center -- set up a new company in January to expand its overseas real estate fund business.

Japan's most valuable listed property developer brought TA Realty under its umbrella in 2015 and has made a series of asset manager acquisitions in Europe and Asia.

The index, formally known as the NCREIF Fund Index -- Open End Diversified Core Equity, is published by the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries and comprises about 20 components from U.S. and European asset managers.

