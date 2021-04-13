ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Property

Mitsubishi adds transit complex to Indonesia smart city project

Residential and commercial districts planned for rail station near Jakarta

The project aims to improve access to public transport by developing areas around the rail station and bus terminals.
Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will add an urban development project to its smart city program near Jakarta, envisioning residential and commercial districts built on six hectares around a railway station for 200 million Singapore dollars ($149 million).

The deal, announced Monday by a joint venture between Mitsubishi and a unit of Singaporean state-backed investor Temasek, would enhance the smart city program on 100 hectares in the same area.

The joint venture and Indonesian developer Sinar Mas Land will start the project in 2022, in a new development area about 25 kilometers southwest of Jakarta. A station in that area is connected to the Indonesian capital's business district by a train ride of an hour or less.

The project is designed to improve access to public transport by developing areas around the rail station and bus terminals. The developers also are considering rolling out technology services such as apps for residents.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more