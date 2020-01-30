ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Nuveen and Kenedix to expand stakes in Tokyo apartment fund

Pooled investment acquires 7 complexes with 428 units worth $224m

Nikkei Real Estate Market Report
The new investment -- part of the Tokyo Multifamily Partnership -- will target middle to upper-middle income tenants looking for central Tokyo residences.    © Reuters

Nuveen Real Estate, one of the largest real estate investment managers in the world, will invest in seven Tokyo rental apartment complexes, the company announced on Jan. 20.

Part of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, Nuveen and Tokyo-based asset manager Kenedix will acquire stakes in 428 units worth about $224 million.

The two are part of the Tokyo Multifamily Partnership, a pooled investment fund that includes Netherlands-based public pension fund Bouwinvest.

Located in the central Tokyo wards of Shinjuku, Shinagawa, Taito and Sumida, the seven complexes are aimed at middle to upper-middle income tenants seeking an urban environment and excellent transport connectivity.

TMP's assets under management have steadily grown since it acquired six Tokyo properties in May 2018. Its $642 million portfolio now comprises 1,535 units on 22 properties, with some still under development.

The recent activity completes the second close of the TMP, which received a total of $284 million from several institutional investors, including Bouwinvest.

The joint venture has set a near-term AUM goal of 100 billion yen ($900 million) based on the city's steady rental market.

This report first appeared in Nikkei Real Estate Market Report on Jan. 24, 2020.

