ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Property

Return of foreigners saves properties in Seoul's main shopping district

Skyrocketing vacancy rates in Myeongdong have started to come down to earth

The vacancy rate in Myeongdong looks to be about 10% to 20% these days, with no vacant stores visible on the main street. (Photo by Kotaro Hosokawa)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- The Myeongdong shopping district in downtown Seoul has mostly recovered from the pain of COVID-19, bustling once again as foreign tourists return and help boost store rents.

The shopping area, which is popular with overseas visitors, had been hit by a deluge of vacancies in recent years, with locals saying it had "died from COVID." But after the pandemic, foreign tourists, including Japanese and Chinese, have come flocking back and helped Myeongdong regain its title as the most expensive commercial area in South Korea.

Read Next

Latest On Property

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more