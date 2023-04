SINGAPORE -- Singapore announced the increase of taxes on purchases of residential property late Wednesday, as the real estate market in the city-state remains hot, fueled in part by interest from prospective buyers overseas.

Duties have all gone up for a range of buyers, with foreign purchasers hit with the biggest increase in levies, effective Thursday. For them, the Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty (ABSD), a tax on residential real estate purchases, was doubled to 60% from 30%.