SINGAPORE -- The end is near for more than 180 years of horse racing here, as the Singapore Turf Club's only racecourse is set to close permanently in October 2024 so its land can be redeveloped.

The 120 hectares in Singapore's northern district of Kranji will be returned to the government in March 2027 and turned into a residential area, including state-run housing. Recreational and leisure facilities also are being considered.