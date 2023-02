SINGAPORE -- CapitaLand Investment, Singapore's government-backed property portfolio manager, has launched two funds worth more than 1.6 billion Singaporean dollars ($1.1 billion), banking on a strong rebound of China's real estate market from zero-COVID lull.

One of the funds, worth SG$1.1 billion, will invest in office space and commercial real estate in China, the group said Thursday. The vehicle will focus on properties relinquished by financially distressed companies.