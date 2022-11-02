ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Temasek-backed property group eyes Vietnam and India hot spots

Amid China slowdown, CapitaLand Investment treads cautiously on real estate bets

Singapore real estate manager CapitaLand Investment's Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lim said markets like Vietnam and India could increase in prominence amid shocks to globalization. (Source photos by Takashi Nakano and AP) 
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore real estate manager CapitaLand Investment is on the lookout for bright spots in developing economies like Vietnam and India, even as it scrutinizes the deployment of capital more closely amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

CLI Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lim said in an interview with Nikkei Asia that such markets could increase in prominence as companies look to build resilience in areas like supply chain and energy amid shocks to globalization seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

