Temasek-backed property group eyes Vietnam and India hot spots

SINGAPORE -- Singapore real estate manager CapitaLand Investment is on the lookout for bright spots in developing economies like Vietnam and India, even as it scrutinizes the deployment of capital more closely amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

CLI Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lim said in an interview with Nikkei Asia that such markets could increase in prominence as companies look to build resilience in areas like supply chain and energy amid shocks to globalization seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.