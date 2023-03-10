Thai developer Central Pattana eyes $3.9bn for malls, homes over 5 years

BANGKOK -- Top Thai retail developer Central Pattana's five-year investment plan announced Thursday includes over 200 projects in Thailand and neighboring countries, responding to a rebound in personal spending and tourism with the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The developer has earmarked 135 billion baht ($3.85 billion) for commercial facilities, housing and other properties from 2023 to 2027. Plans include 50 malls, 90 residential areas and 37 hotels in Thailand and elsewhere in Southeast Asia.