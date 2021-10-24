ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Property

Tokyo Tower to headline new retail district in central Tokyo

Mitsui Fudosan to develop area making use of Shiba Park

The landmark read-and-white Tokyo Tower will be the centerpiece of a revitalized 25,000 sq. meter retail district in the Japanese capital. (Photo by Kei Higuchi)
YOSHIHIRO HARA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Opened in December 1958 as a multipurpose radio tower, the 333-meter high Tokyo Tower has stood as a landmark of the capital for over six decades. 

But with the taller Tokyo Skytree (634 meters) opening in 2012, taking over the role as the main broadcasting facility, Tokyo Tower is looking for a new purpose in its second life. 

Real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan has been tasked with developing the area around the red-and-white tower. The company was recently chosen among five bidders by the tower's owner, The Tokyo Tower Company.

The plan involves developing a 25,000 sq. meter area around the tower by 2030. With an eye on recovering international tourism in the post COVID-19 era, the area is set to be one of Tokyo's most iconic shopping districts.

Mitsui and The Tokyo Tower Company will form plans to develop buildings that house retail stores as well as cultural facilities. Mitsui specializes in incorporating parks into its development, and the neighboring Shiba Park, a public park, is expected to play a major role in the project.

The cost of the project and the completion date will be determined in line with the overall recovery from COVID. But the companies expect the new facility to be running by 2030. 

Together with the rebuilding of the historic Imperial Hotel near Ginza, as well as the redevelopment around the Tokyo Dome, the Tokyo Tower development will likely help Japan return to its grand strategy of boosting its economy through inbound tourism.   

The area around Tokyo Tower currently is home to a film studio and restaurants. Now only able to serve as a back up broadcast tower, Tokyo Tower is in search of new revenue streams.

Next spring, an esports facility will open in one of the existing buildings.

A Mitsui representative told Nikkei that an in-house project team is putting together development plans for the area around Tokyo Tower.

A representative of The Tokyo Tower Company said, "It is true that we are comparing notes with Mitsui Fudosan over issues such as the foundation on the Tokyo Tower and the state of the current facilities." 

Even after the opening of Tokyo Skytree, Tokyo Tower has continued to be a popular tourist destination, especially when it is illuminated at night. In 2018, the total number of visitors surpassed 180 million people since the tower first opened.

Various real estate development projects are underway in Tokyo. In the nearby Toranomon-Azabudai area, Mori Building Company is investing over $5 billion to develop a high-rise set to be completed in 2023. 

In the Akasaka district, Mitsubishi Estate is teaming with media conglomerate Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings to develop an entertainment facility.

Mitsui is undertaking the redevelopment of the Imperial Hotel and the neighboring Hibiya Park. President Masanobu Komoda has focused on advancing the company's strengths in "mixed use" facilities, that combine retail, hotels and parks.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more