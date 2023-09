TOKYO -- A consortium led by Japanese real estate group Mitsui Fudosan has proposed building a multipurpose stadium at the former site of Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market as part of an 800 billion to 900 billion yen ($5.43 billion to $6.11 billion) redevelopment project, Nikkei has learned.

The consortium also includes the Yomiuri Shimbun media group -- owner of the Yomiuri Giants professional baseball team -- as well as developer Toyota Fudosan and builders Kajima, Taisei, Shimizu and Takenaka.