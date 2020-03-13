ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Property

Tokyo office vacancies plumb historic lows -- but virus fears loom

Pandemic and weak economy threaten robust office demand

KOJI TANAKA, Nikkei staff writer
Tokyo's Minato Ward. Office vacancy rates continue to plummet in the city.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Tokyo's office vacancy rate fell to a record low of 1.49% in figures out Thursday amid the calm before a possible storm caused by the new coronavirus.

Vacancies in the Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku and Shibuya wards of central Tokyo dropped an average of 0.04 percentage point on the month in February to mark a sixth straight month of historic lows in the data from real estate brokerage Miki Shoji. Rents have continued to rise for more than six years.

Buildings completed within the past year had a vacancy rate of 3.95%, a 0.58-point increase from the previous month. Five buildings were completed in February, such as the new Otemachi One commercial complex developed by Mitsui and Mitsui Fudosan. The property has welcomed such tenants as agricultural lender Norinchukin Bank and is scheduled to be fully occupied. But other new buildings still have space left, raising the overall vacancy rate.

Existing buildings' vacancy rate decreased 0.06 point to 1.42% as businesses searched for more space. Hardly any existing leases were canceled after companies moved into new buildings.

The average listed rent increased 0.45% per 3.3 sq. meters from the previous month, reaching 22,548 yen ($214). It went up 6.86% over a year.

But COVID-19 is a major concern. At this point, tenants planning to move into major properties have not shown signs of canceling. Large corporations are looking to have more employees work remotely. But real estate insiders mostly remain positive that even if telecommuting increases, it will not lead to a move to downsize office spaces unless overall employment drops.

"If the economy and employment continue to decline, office demand will inevitably weaken," warned Toyokazu Imazeki, chief analyst at major brokerage Sanko Estate.

"When there have been market crashes in the past, the impact on the real estate market has started to be seen half a year to a year later," a broker said.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media