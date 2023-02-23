ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Property

Vietnam high-end home prices could fall over 10%, expert warns

High borrowing costs punish property speculators in Southeast Asian nation

Vietnam is experiencing a rare reversal in its property market with an oversupply of high-end apartments and shortage of regular housing. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- High-end home prices in fast-growing Vietnam are poised to fall this year as property speculators struggle with higher mortgage costs and are being forced to sell, according to industry executives.

The warnings were made at a conference on Feb. 23, and came only days after the Vietnamese government signaled concerns about the mismatch in the supply of luxury and affordable housing. It urged builders to switch to less expensive homes even at the risk of incurring temporary losses.

Read Next

Latest On Property

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close