Vietnam says $1.2bn property bond fraud hurt 42,000 investors

Developer at heart of scandal now a symbol of country's campaign against graft

The case of property developer Van Thinh Phat has become symbolic of Vietnam's sweeping crackdown on graft in the public and private sectors.   © (EPA/Jiji)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vietnam has accused property developer Van Thinh Phat of a 30 trillion dong ($1.2 billion) fraud and said the 42,000 investors who bought its bonds should contact police amid a sweeping corruption crackdown.

A year after arresting its chairwoman and associates, the Ministry of Public Security said the funds were "fraudulently appropriated" through the company's bond issuance but would be "thoroughly recovered by all means," according to a post on the government website on Monday night. A second post on Tuesday morning directed investors "urgently" to go to their local police stations to provide "contracts related to bond trading" and other information.

