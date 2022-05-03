ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Australia's central bank hikes rates 25 basis points to 0.35%

Size of nation's first increase in more than a decade surprises analysts

Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe: Now is the right time to begin withdrawing some of the extraordinary monetary support meant to soften the pandemic's economic effects.   © Reuters
| Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) -- Australia's central bank on Tuesday raised its main cash rate by a surprisingly large 25 basis points to 0.35%, its first hike in more than a decade, and flagged further tightening to come as it runs down the curtain on pandemic stimulus.

Wrapping up its May policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said now was the right time to begin withdrawing some of the extraordinary monetary support that was put in place to help the economy during the pandemic.

A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a rise to 0.25% given inflation had shocked by surging to 20-year highs in the March quarter.

