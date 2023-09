TOKYO -- The Nikkei Stock Average rebounded on Tuesday into the 33,000 territory for the first time in roughly a month, the rally driven by late-blooming restaurant and banking sectors boosted by strong domestic demand and higher interest rates.

The Nikkei average closed at 33,036, which is still short of the year-to-date high of 33,753 recorded July 3. But several individual stocks jumped to new heights for the year.