SBI Cards shares plunge on listing as pandemic fears roil markets

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Shares of SBI Cards and Payments Services, the credit-card arm of India's top lender, listed at a steep discount as mounting fears about the new coronavirus pandemic roiled financial markets around the world.

SBI Cards, India's second-largest credit card operator, opened trading at 658 rupees on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 13% lower than the offer price of 755 rupees per share. The company's initial public offering raised 103.4 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) earlier this month, becoming one of the largest such share sales in India in recent times.

The flu-like virus, which first emerged in China late last year, has seared global financial markets as the pandemic raged through the U.S. and Europe, killing more than 5,700 people and infecting more than 150,000 across the world.

India's benchmark Sensex has lost 18% since the beginning of this year. Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth $2.9 billion until Mar. 12. In a bid to calm the markets, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points on Sunday in the second emergency reduction in less than two weeks.

The volatility in the market forced Anthony Waste Handling Cell to withdraw its 2.03 billion-rupee IPO on the last day of bidding after it failed to draw enough investor interest.

Amid the meltdown in the local market, India's central bank on Monday warned that the virus outbreak could further damp the domestic economy. The Reserve Bank of India said it is ready to take calibrated action to offset the economic impact of the pandemic, while outlining plans to infuse more dollars and rupees to ease the market's liquidity concerns.

SBI Cards' public offering, touted as India's first billion-dollar IPO in the past two years, was oversubscribed 22 times. The shares closed the first day of trading at 683.20 rupees, down 9.5% from the IPO price, while parent State Bank of India lost 7.8% in Mumbai trading. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged 8%.

The turbulence in global markets has had an impact on the listing, said Rajnish Kumar, the chairman of State Bank of India. But fundamentals of SBI Cards remain "strong," he said, adding that the company has the lowest delinquency rate currently.

SBI Cards is a pure play on three quintessential India opportunities: discretionary consumption, retail credit penetration, and digital payments, Macquarie Research said in a report on Monday. "We believe SBI Card's strong parentage, market leadership, brand, and smart strategies will enable it to capture a rising share of India's fast-growing credit card industry," it said.

Macquarie has an Outperform rating on the stock, with a target price of 1,025 rupees.

