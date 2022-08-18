SGX chases links to New York and India as earnings remain flat

SINGAPORE -- The Singapore Exchange is bent on cultivating links with stock markets in New York and India to boost its international standing as earnings remain largely flat for the bourse in the Asian financial hub.

SGX on Thursday reported a full-year net profit of 451.4 million Singapore dollars ($326 million), up just around 1% from its 2021 record, amid uncertain market conditions as sell-offs in Asian equities over the course of recent months keep investors jittery on the back of high inflation across countries.