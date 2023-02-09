SGX eyes lift from China's reopening as listings lag ASEAN peers

SINGAPORE -- The Singapore Exchange is looking toward a lift in the city-state's capital markets after China's reopening to the world from COVID-19 curbs, with public listings on the bourse currently lagging behind other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

SGX on Thursday reported an adjusted net profit of 236.8 million Singapore dollars ($178.6 million) for the six months from July to December -- up 7% year-on-year as fixed income as well as revenues from currency and commodity derivatives, which make up about a quarter of total takings, rose 35%.