SK Biopharm soars to $8.2bn market cap in Seoul IPO

SEOUL - SK Biopharmaceuticals debuted strongly on Seoul's stock market on Thursday, with shares touching the upper limit of 30% on the back of investor expectation for the company's global success.

Shares of the drugmaker spiked 29.59% to 127,000 won in the morning from its starting price. The stock's offering price was 49,000 won and it debuted at 98,000 won.

The surge pushed SK Biopharm to a market capitalization of 9.9 trillion won ($8.25 billion), putting it among the 30 most valuable companies on the Kospi index.

"I will try to make the Republic of Korea a powerhouse in the pharmaceutical sector," said CEO Cho Jeong-woo during a ceremony. "We developed our own original drug, and launched it in the U.S. -- the largest market in the world."

The company attracted 959 billion won ($800 million) in the initial public offering by selling 25% of its stake. SK Holdings still controls the company with a 75% stake.

It was the largest IPO in the country since 2017, when Celltrion Healthcare amassed 1 trillion won.

SK Biopharm specializes in developing neurological drugs. It paved the way for the IPO by winning approval in the U.S. last year for Xcopri, an epilepsy treatment. In the run-up to the IPO, the company had touted its development pipeline, saying it would begin clinical trials of a cancer treatment next year and invest 100 billion won from the share sale in new projects.

South Korea's pharmaceutical industry hopes to grow on the back of international attention gained from the country's swift response to the coronavirus outbreak.