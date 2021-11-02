ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
SMBC Nikko employees suspected of fraudulent stock transactions

Japanese watchdog raids brokerage headquarters in Tokyo

  © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's securities watchdog has launched an investigation into SMBC Nikko Securities over suspicions that employees repeatedly engaged in fraudulent stock transactions, Nikkei has learned.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) by Tuesday had conducted a compulsory investigation at the company's head office in Tokyo, sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei.

It is extremely rare for employees of a major securities firm to be investigated for market manipulation, which is the most serious charge under the country's Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

The regulator is also considering filing charges to prosecutors. The SESC aims to clarify whether there was any systematic approach in hindering the fairness of the financial market.

SMBC Nikko told Nikkei: "It is true we are being investigated. We will refrain from commenting, as the investigation is still ongoing, but we are cooperating." It appears that its employees are denying the allegations.

According to sources, the watchdog is investigating SMBC Nikko over transactions called "block offerings" or "block deals," in which a securities firm brokers trading of specific stocks outside of market trading hours, that were carried out last year.

