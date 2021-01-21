Sensex reaches record 50,000 mark amid Modi's vaccination drive

MUMBAI -- The Bombay Stock Exchange's 30-share Sensex index opened Thursday above 50,000 for the first time, having climbed from 40,000 in less than two years and after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate around 300 million people.

The benchmark index opened at 50,096.57, up 0.6% from Wednesday's close, as did other major Asian stock markets such as Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong due to expectations of an economic recovery following the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

The opening jump was led by such stocks as Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries.

The index took just one year and eight months to go from 40,000 to 50,000, a quicker climb than the previous two milestones. To rise from 30,000 to 40,000, the Sensex took four years and three months between 2013 and 2017 -- the first phase of the Modi government's rule. To go from 20,000 to 30,000, it had taken seven years and four months, punctuated by the global financial crisis of 2008.

India was one of the countries hit hard by the new coronavirus pandemic, and in late March last year, when the Modi government decided on a nationwide lockdown, the Sensex at one point dropped below 26,000. In less than a year since then, it has rallied to nearly double.