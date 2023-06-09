ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Shareholders to demand more from Japan companies at annual meetings

Zero emissions, gender balance and capital efficiency among requests

Overseas investors are requesting dialogue on zero emissions with major businesses including Toyota Motor.
KONATSU OCHI, RYOSUKE EGUCHI and HAYATE KOIKE, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Tense faceoffs are expected between shareholders and corporate leaders at annual general meetings to be held this month. Overseas investors are requesting dialogue on zero emissions with major businesses including Toyota Motor. Boardrooms are also under growing scrutiny over diversity. And as for capital efficiency, investors want direct answers on growth potential and distribution to shareholders.

Japan's largest listed company is not exempt from investor requests. European asset management firms have jointly submitted a resolution to Toyota ahead of its June general meeting. They argue that the auto giant's disclosure on its climate policy engagement "falls far short of investor expectations." They are requesting that Toyota stipulate in its articles of incorporation that it report on how lobbying activities are contributing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

