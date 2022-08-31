ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Shares plunge in China EV maker BYD after Warren Buffett trims stake

Stock in country's biggest electric car producer drops as much as 13%

Exchange filings show Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has cut back its stake in Chinese electric car producer BYD.   © Reuters
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Shares in BYD, China's biggest maker of electric vehicles, plummeted as much as 13% on Wednesday morning, performing worse than any other stock on the benchmark Hang Seng Index, after filings showed Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its stake in the company.

Berkshire has sold 1.33 million shares in the automaker -- just under 1% of its holding -- for around 370 million Hong Kong dollars ($47 million), according to a BYD filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday. It still has roughly 219 million shares, or about 20% of the stock outstanding in the company.

