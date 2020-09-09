SoftBank leads Asian tech shares lower after Tesla's 21% plunge

TOKYO/HONG KONG -- Shares in Asian tech companies fell sharply on Wednesday led by SoftBank Group after U.S. stocks closed lower for a third straight session, with Tesla plunging 21% to record its worst single-day loss ever.

Japan's equity benchmark, the Nikkei Stock Average, opened lower and fell over 300 points, or 1.6%, at one point. SoftBank Group suffered the biggest drop among the 225 companies that comprise the index, tumbling 6.5% at one point, as investors worried that a U.S. tech stock crash could lead to huge losses for the conglomerate's $100 billion Vision Fund.

Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities, said investors, especially foreign institutional investors, also seem concerned over SoftBank's bullish bet on the market after reports of the company's massive purchases of call options on tech stocks. "If the U.S. tech stock rout continues, SoftBank's losses could increase," he said.

Other tech companies, like gaming and e-commerce website provider DeNa, fell close to 5%, while Yahoo Japan operator Z Holdings, which is also a SoftBank subsidiary, dropped 4%.

Shares in Alibaba Group Holding, Asia's largest listed company, declined 3.4% in Hong Kong, taking its losses for the month to over 6%. The shares are on course for a fourth drop in five sessions.

"What we're bearing witness to is the most unvirtuous circle of events in some time, as everyone seems to be running for cover, but sadly for the weaker tech longs, most shelters are full after last week's beat down," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at Axitrader. "Tech is the one underperforming. Mega-cap tech, in particular, doesn't show any sign of rebounding so far."

The Hang Seng Tech Index, which compromises the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, has declined 12% from its high on Sept. 2. The index was down 2.8% in early trade.

Chinese chip supplier SMIC dropped 3.2% in Hong Kong to a four-month low. Shares in China's biggest chipmaker have taken a beating following reports that the company could be blacklisted by the U.S.

Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision, better known as Foxconn, fell less sharply, trading just 0.8% lower in Taiwan. The Nikkei Asian Review reported Tuesday that Apple will begin initial production of its 5G iPhones in mid-September, narrowing the production delay to just weeks instead of months, as earlier feared. Manufacturing will begin on a limited scale, with mass production expected to begin gradually between the end of September and early October.

Foxconn rival Largan Precision, however, is on course for a fourth day of share price falls. It was down 2.1% in early trade.

Meanwhile, shares in companies that have a business relationship with Tesla also declined following the exclusion of the U.S. electric car maker from a group of companies being added to the S&P 500.

In Tokyo, Panasonic shares fell 1% while Tsubaki Nakashima Company, which provides Tesla with ceramic ball bearings that support the electric motors, saw its shares decline over 2%.

The tech- and Tesla-fueled market slump spilled over from the U.S. where the Nasdaq plunged 4%, booking its fastest drop ever from a record close to correction territory. The Dow Jones closed down 632 points, or 2.2% lower.

"Broadly the recent sell-off reflects an accumulation of investor worries centered on the performance of technology and growth stocks, which has reverberated through global equity markets," said Kelly Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "A market fueled by central bank largesse, economic surprises and record earnings beats in the last few months was never going to maintain its heady pace forever."

While the market declines so far this month may have eased some concerns surrounding overvalued positions, a recovery may take longer to materialize given the pace of share price rises since March and lingering concerns around key events in the months ahead, such as the U.S. presidential election, Craig said.

After a strong summer rally, Wall Street's tech-led surge came to a halt last week. Investors are growing increasingly concerned about a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as well as the intensifying tensions between Washington and Beijing.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he intends to "decouple" the U.S. economy from China.

News that British drugmaker AstraZeneca has paused all clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine over safety concerns also weighed on investor sentiment.