Sony's 17-year high suggests Japan bulls are raring to go

TOKYO -- Japan's stock market appears poised to become one of the first places where global investors splash out when they regain their appetite for risk, analysts say, pointing to a leaner, meaner manufacturing sector's growth prospects.

Investors have been biding their time on the sidelines as the U.S.-China trade war and other factors discourage big moves. Even so, Japanese blue chips have proved resilient.

Take Sony. The electronics and entertainment group gained nearly 1.5% Tuesday after rising as much as 2% to a 17-year high, on a day when the Nikkei Stock Average closed with little change.

"Sony is an issue that represents Japan Inc, and its rise symbolizes overseas investor interest in Japanese stocks," said Takeo Kamai of CLSA Securities Japan.

Sony's comeback -- the stock notched its highest mark since the infamous "Sony shock" of 2003, when an earnings downgrade sent shares tumbling -- owes both to painful cuts to its consumer electronics business and to a new growth driver.

Sony has the top global share in complementary metal oxide semiconductor, or CMOS, image sensors, which are a vital component in smartphones and high-end cameras. "It became a winner in one of the few growing fields of manufacturing," said Ikuo Mitsui of Aizawa Securities.

Demand for the sensors is only expected to grow with the rise of 5G wireless networks, and Sony is investing more than 100 billion yen ($920 million) to build a new plant in Nagasaki Prefecture to come online in fiscal 2021.

More broadly, Japanese manufacturers are expected to enjoy a quick boost to earnings once the global economy bottoms out, in part because of their break-even point has moved in the right direction.

The ratio, which shows what percentage of current revenue companies need to break even, averaged just under 70% for manufacturers with 1 billion yen or more in capital for the July-September quarter. The figure has dropped almost 20 points in 20 years, indicating a boost in their earning power from costs cuts and other moves.

Manufacturers' success also hinges less on a weak yen, as they source and produce more items overseas. The correlation between the Nikkei Stock Average and yen's value has weakened since the middle of the year, meaning Japanese stocks are less affected when risk-averse investors snap up the safe-haven currency.

And there are signs that a global economic recovery could come sooner rather than later. The composite leading indicator for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, plus six nonmember countries including China and India, increased in October for the first time in two years. This indicator leads others like steel production by about six months.

Cost competitiveness paired with greater overseas demand stand to make Japanese companies more profitable. "Japan's corporations will enjoy a competitive advantage, especially with the benefits from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and Japan's economic partnership agreement with the European Union," said Soichiro Matsumoto at Credit Suisse Securities.

The brokerage upgraded its projected returns from Japanese stocks over the next five years to 7.1%, above the 6.8% for U.S. stocks.

Meanwhile, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management expects major Japanese companies to log an almost 10% jump in profits in fiscal 2020. "The Nikkei index could rise to as much as 25,300" based on the earnings outlook, said Masahiro Ichikawa, a senior strategist there, compared with Tuesday's close of 23,410.

Foreign investors have bought more Japanese stocks than they have sold so far this year. But the market is not inspiring as much investor enthusiasm as it did at the beginning of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's tenure, when he first introduced Abenomics. It will be up to Japanese corporations themselves to turn any investor interest into a sustained rise in share prices.