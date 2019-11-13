Sources: Alibaba may offer stock at 5% discount in Hong Kong sale

HONG KONG -- Alibaba Group Holding, the Chinese e-commerce company, is testing appetite for an up to $15 billion share sale in Hong Kong that may offer investors a discount of about 5% to the price of its New York-traded stock, three people familiar with the transaction said.

Asia's most valuable listed company, which gained regulatory approval for the listing on Tuesday, has started an investor roadshow with final pricing scheduled for Nov. 20 and debut on the Hong Kong exchange the following week.

Two of the people familiar with the offering said lead managers were gauging investor interest for shares sold at a 5% discount. Based on the final level of interest, the discount may widen or narrow, a third person said.

The investors declined to say whether the offered discount was attractive as they were yet to conclude their analysis of the value of Hong Kong-listed shares. Alibaba raised $25 billion in the world's biggest ever initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014. Its share price, which has risen by a third this year, closed at $186.97 in the U.S. on Tuesday.

The company is considering offering the discount in order to lure investors given the mammoth size of the offering, as it may suck liquidity away from the broader market. One of the sources said that investors typically seek a discount in a secondary offering.

Alibaba is aiming to raise between $10 billion to $15 billion, people familiar said, in a stock sale that will be the largest in Hong Kong this year and potentially the largest in the world, depending on the outcome of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering.

Beer maker Budweiser Brewing Co. raised about $5 billion in Hong Kong in September in Asia's largest equity sale so far this year.

Alibaba's offering comes despite increasingly violent anti-government protests that have raged for 23 consecutive weeks in Hong Kong. Protesters blocked roads and train lines for a third day on Wednesday, with the police warning that city has been pushed to the "brink of a total breakdown."

Alibaba initially filed for a Hong Kong listing in June and planned to raise as much as $20 billion but delayed the sale in August amid the political unrest and weakening markets. The current offering will boost Hong Kong's standing as a financial center after it lost the fight for Alibaba's primary listing to New York.

So far this year, over $22 billion has been raised through IPOs on the city's stock exchange, just behind Nasdaq and NYSE, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

Analysts say Alibaba's prime motivation behind the Hong Kong listing is to make its shares more accessible to Chinese investors, in line with Beijing's push for Chinese companies to look more toward their home market.

A Hong Kong listing would also give Alibaba some insurance against the risk it could be delisted in New York. Officials in the Trump administration and members of Congress have been discussing proposals that could directly or indirectly force out Chinese companies.

Credit Suisse and CICC are leading the share sale with Citigroup and JPMorgan also taking roles More banks expected to be involved. Representatives from Credit Suisse, Citi and JPMorgan declined to comment. CICC was yet to respond to an email seeking comment. Alibaba did not immediately comment. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange also declined to comment on the listing approval.

-- additional reporting by Coco Liu in Hong Kong