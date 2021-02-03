South Korea to allow short selling of major stocks from May

SEOUL -- South Korea's financial regulator said on Wednesday it will allow traders to resume short selling of major stocks in May despite pressure from retail investors to make the temporary ban on the practice permanent.

The Financial Services Commission said short selling will be allowed on 350 stocks in the leading Kospi 200 and Kosdaq 150 indexes, starting May 3. The ban was supposed to be lifted on March 16, but the financial regulator said it needed more time to develop its trading system. The two indexes include companies such as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, LG Chem and Celltrion Healthcare.

"We agreed that it is hard to ban short selling totally, as it is a global standard and our capital market is connected internationally," said FSC Chairman Eun Sung-soo at a news conference. "But we decided to minimize shocks to the market through a partial resumption, as many investors are concerned."

The ban was implemented last March in response to market uncertainty sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

In short selling, an investor bets that a stock's price will drop in the future, borrowing shares in a company, selling them to a third party, and then buying them back to return to the lender. If the price goes down the short seller pockets the difference. Retail investors say this practice favors institutional investors, such as hedge funds, who use short selling to attack a company.

Wednesday's announcement came despite retail investors protesting the practice. Some filed a petition with the presidential Blue House calling for a permanent ban. The petition garnered more than 200,000 signatures in January, the threshold at which the government is required to issue a response.

Experts and international financial institutions argue that short selling is necessary for a healthy market, as it deflates bubbles and helps expose weak or badly managed companies.

Foreign investors likewise opposed the ban, saying it undermines the long-term competitiveness of Seoul's stock market by preventing global investors from using short selling as a way to hedge risks. Global indexes such as MSCI and FTSE also consider short selling a key element in advanced markets, according to the financial regulator.

Retail investors have become a major force in Seoul's stock market recently, thanks largely to their appetite for stocks, the benchmark Kospi has risen more than 30% over the last three months, topping 3,000 points for the first time in January.