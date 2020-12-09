Strong investor demand keeps Hong Kong IPO market on boil

HONG KONG -- New Hong Kong share offerings for the final three months of the year are seeing strong demand from investors who are pushing prices to stratospheric levels when the IPOs debut, giving hope to scores of other companies lining up to list early next year.

Property manager China Resources Mixc Lifestyle surged as much as 48% on its debut on Wednesday after it raised $1.6 billion in its initial public offering. The shares closed at HK$28, up 25.6% from their IPO price of HK$22.30.

Meanwhile, Chinese detergent maker Blue Moon Group Holdings priced its IPO at HK$13.16, the top of the range at which they were marketed, to raise $1.3 billion after the offer drew heavy bids, two people familiar with the deal said.

The latest developments follow Tuesday's 56% opening-day gain for JD Health International, the city's largest IPO so far this year. The online health care unit of e-commerce company JD.com also priced its $3.5 billion offering at the top of the indicative range after its retail offer drew applications from nearly one in 10 Hong Kong people.

The company received retail orders for 421.9 times the shares on offer. The institutional portion of the IPO drew bids equal to 31.1 times the shares allotted.

The recent IPO performance is a "combination of the markets doing very well generally and a lot of liquidity that needs to find a home -- at a time when interest rates are still at rock-bottom levels," said Philippe Espinasse, founder of consultancy P&C Ventures and former head of equity capital markets at Nomura.

The S&P 500 Index closed at an all-time high in New York on Tuesday, helping power a broader rally in stocks worldwide as investors track positive news on COVID-19 vaccines amid continuing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus.

Espinasse, however, warned that soaring government deficits and concerns over the state of corporate health pose risks to the rally in equities and the bullish sentiment toward IPOs.

Shares of Jiayuan Services Holdings, another building management spinoff from a Chinese developer, ended almost flat on their debut Wednesday, closing up 2 Hong Kong cents to HK$3.88 even though they too had priced near the top of their offering range.

The demand for new listings in Hong Kong underscores the inherent investor appetite for offerings in the city even after Chinese regulators canceled Ant Group's planned dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai -- valued at up to $39.6 billion -- just days before trading was to start last month.

The $35 billion that flooded into Hong Kong for Ant, which was set to be the world's largest-ever IPO, has not left the city. Fund managers and bankers say investors are deploying those funds into other assets in the region.

"Money once earmarked for Ant has been scouting for alternative opportunities, and the likes of JD Health, Blue Moon and China Resources Mixc just found themselves at the right place at the right time," said Andrew Sullivan, a director at brokerage Pearl Bridge Partners in Hong Kong.

JD Health's opening was the second-best debut this year for an offering of at least $1 billion, following Chinese vaping device maker Smoore International Holding's 150% pop in July, according to data compiled by Dealogic. Of the 18 companies that have listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the fourth quarter -- the market's busiest period this year -- only four declined on their debut, the data showed.

Some $19.6 billion has been raised through new offerings in Hong Kong since Sept. 30, according to Dealogic, and an additional four companies are taking orders for offerings worth up to $810 million in total, according to data from the stock exchange. A number of even larger offerings, including that of short-video service Kuaishou Technology, are behind them in the pipeline.

Hong Kong, which has led the world in new listings for seven of the past 11 years, is on course for its best year for new listings since 2010, according to Dealogic.