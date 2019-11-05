ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Sumitomo Mitsui teams with Shenzhen bourse on China startups

Partners to help link entrepreneurs and investors

YUSHO CHO, Nikkei staff writer
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange subsidiary has a database of 10,000 companies and investors.   © Reuters

SHANGHAI -- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. is joining hands with Shenzhen Securities Information, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, to help Chinese startups connect with its client companies in Japan.

The two sides recently inked a memorandum and are set to announce the partnership as early as Tuesday.

Shenzhen Securities Information operates V-Next, a membership platform for startups and venture capital companies, and has built a database of more than 10,000 businesses and institutional investors. "Over 800 enterprises have successfully raised funds" by using V-Next, it says. The unit, formed in 1994, also publishes market indexes and manages timely disclosures of information.

China has grown into a major startup funding hotbed after the U.S., with one estimate showing that private Chinese businesses raised around $80 billion in capital last year. But with the economic slowdown, companies are increasingly searching for sales channels and partnerships abroad.

SMBC, a part of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, seeks to use the tie-up to bolster its position as a bridge connecting businesses in Japan and China.

