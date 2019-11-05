Sumitomo Mitsui teams with Shenzhen bourse on China startups

SHANGHAI -- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. is joining hands with Shenzhen Securities Information, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, to help Chinese startups connect with its client companies in Japan.

The two sides recently inked a memorandum and are set to announce the partnership as early as Tuesday.

Shenzhen Securities Information operates V-Next, a membership platform for startups and venture capital companies, and has built a database of more than 10,000 businesses and institutional investors. "Over 800 enterprises have successfully raised funds" by using V-Next, it says. The unit, formed in 1994, also publishes market indexes and manages timely disclosures of information.

China has grown into a major startup funding hotbed after the U.S., with one estimate showing that private Chinese businesses raised around $80 billion in capital last year. But with the economic slowdown, companies are increasingly searching for sales channels and partnerships abroad.

SMBC, a part of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, seeks to use the tie-up to bolster its position as a bridge connecting businesses in Japan and China.