TSE under fire for poor communication after system crash

TOKYO -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange was the target of criticism Thursday for failing to disclose information and leaving retail investors in the dark after a system failure caused the bourse to shut down an entire day of trading for the first time.

The exchange first detected a hardware malfunction just after 7 a.m., and contacted brokerages at 8:01 a.m. to ask them to refrain from sending orders. But an overall trading halt was not announced to the broader public until about 8:39 a.m., and even then the news appeared only on the TSE website.

Had it tried to rush back into operation on the same day, "smooth and stable trading would have been impossible, so we thought it would be best to reopen trades tomorrow," Hiroki Kawai, TSE executive officer for equities, told a news conference.

The exchange announced early Friday that normal trading would resume with the morning session, with orders received during the disruption reset.

But the exchange's handling of the situation may fuel criticism of its crisis management abilities, including from a government that seeks to boost Tokyo's stature as an international financial hub.

The TSE offered few details about the cause of the disruption at first beyond "problems with a system that distributes market information."

Providing even partial information would have let ordinary investors better judge when trading was likely to come back online. Yet exchange officials gave no concrete explanation to the public until the 4:30 p.m. news conference, on the grounds that reporting unclear information would be inappropriate.

By contrast, the TSE had remained in contact with brokerages, exchanging information and opinions. Though institutional investors need more information about such glitches than individuals, given that their systems are connected to the TSE's, retail investors complained that the lack of further public disclosures -- including on the crucial question of when trading might reopen -- had left them at a loss.

"We spent time investigating the cause," said TSE President and CEO Koichi Miyahara. "We believe we sent out information quickly, but we'll take the criticism that we were too slow to heart."

A senior official from the Financial Services Agency, a government watchdog, said that having markets halted for an entire day is a "serious matter," adding: "We have to stay on alert until we confirm that trading has resumed tomorrow."

The government and Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have also taken a dim view of the situation.

"It's truly regrettable that investors' trading opportunities were limited" by the shutdown, said Hakubun Shimomura, chair of the LDP's Policy Research Council.

"With digitalization and moving functions online, convenience and security are two sides of the same coin," Taro Kono, minister for administrative and regulatory reform, said in an interview with Nikkei and other media outlets. "If you can't guarantee 100% security, then you have to consider how to improve your resilience."

The incident risks damaging trust in the exchange amid efforts to draw more international investors to Tokyo, including a planned reorganization in which the exchange looks to consolidate its four markets into three in 2022. Any efforts to draw a broader range of participants into the market require systems that can support stable trading.

The exchange has run into disruptive technical glitches before. A programming error took down trading for half a day in November 2005, and the following month, a problem with TSE systems prevented Mizuho Securities from deleting a costly erroneous order. More recently, in October 2018, an accidental flood of data from Merrill Lynch Japan Securities caused a system failure that disrupted trading.

This time around, "the logs showed a memory issue," TSE Chief Information Officer Ryusuke Yokoyama said in Thursday's news conference, adding that network monitoring had showed no abnormalities that would indicate a cyberattack.

As for why the backup systems failed to work despite functioning properly during testing, "we brought the logs to Fujitsu for analysis, but they haven't found the root cause," he said, referring to the information technology services company that developed the exchange's "arrowhead" trading system.