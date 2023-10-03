ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai, Singapore tech firms surge in market value

Delta and Sea worth more since pandemic while conglomerates falter

Sea's e-commerce platform, Shopee, has become the biggest online shopping site in Southeast Asia.   © Reuters
KENYA AKAMA and FUMIKA SATO, Nikkei staff writers | Southeast Asia

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE -- Tech companies and electronics suppliers in Southeast Asia have soared in market value since the COVID pandemic began, while the region's mainstay corporations have drifted downward, a Nikkei study shows.

Roughly 3,700 nonfinancial companies listed on Southeast Asian exchanges had a combined market capitalization of $1.63 trillion at the end of July, data from QUICK-FactSet shows. This represents a 12% increase from the end of December 2019, prior to the global spread of the coronavirus, and a 27% gain from the end of 2013.

