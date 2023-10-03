Thai, Singapore tech firms surge in market value

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE -- Tech companies and electronics suppliers in Southeast Asia have soared in market value since the COVID pandemic began, while the region's mainstay corporations have drifted downward, a Nikkei study shows.

Roughly 3,700 nonfinancial companies listed on Southeast Asian exchanges had a combined market capitalization of $1.63 trillion at the end of July, data from QUICK-FactSet shows. This represents a 12% increase from the end of December 2019, prior to the global spread of the coronavirus, and a 27% gain from the end of 2013.