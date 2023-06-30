ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai police probe potential fraud at troubled wire maker Stark

Stark faces SET expulsion amid new listing rules and market volatility

The chief of a police unit investigating Stark says his team has seized 100 million baht of Stark assets and called former executives in for questioning, including former CEO Chanin Yensudchai. (Source photos by screenshot from Stark's website)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Shares in troubled electrical wire maker Stark opened at 0.02 baht on Friday, its last trading day before another suspension begins amid a police investigation into potential fraud.

Once dubbed a "defensive growth" stock by analysts, Stark has plunged 99% since the start of the year. An audit that concluded in May revealed accounting discrepancies that masked losses and liabilities. The company faces delisting if it does not resolve issues leading to negative shareholder equity by July 19.

