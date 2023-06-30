Thai police probe potential fraud at troubled wire maker Stark

BANGKOK -- Shares in troubled electrical wire maker Stark opened at 0.02 baht on Friday, its last trading day before another suspension begins amid a police investigation into potential fraud.

Once dubbed a "defensive growth" stock by analysts, Stark has plunged 99% since the start of the year. An audit that concluded in May revealed accounting discrepancies that masked losses and liabilities. The company faces delisting if it does not resolve issues leading to negative shareholder equity by July 19.