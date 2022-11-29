Thailand approves tax on financial trades to fill state coffers

BANGKOK -- Thailand will by next year reimpose a long-suspended tax on financial trades in a bid to fund rising government spending.

The cabinet approved the plan on Tuesday to tax individual investors trading more than 1 million baht ($28,226) per month on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The tax would be 0.055% of transaction value in the first year, then raised to 0.11% thereafter, regardless of profit or loss. Investors with transactions totaling less than 1 million baht per month will be exempt.