ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Markets

Tokyo Electron winning streak hits 15 days on chip industry hopes

Japan's top chipmaking equipment provider surpasses $80bn in market cap

Tokyo Electron stock has climbed 26% over the course of the 15 sessions.
MASAYA SATO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Tokyo Electron stock gained for a 15th straight session in Tokyo on Wednesday, as overseas investors bet on sustained growth in the semiconductor industry.

Japan's largest producer of chipmaking equipment closed the session up 1.5% at 56,470 yen. The stock has gained 26% over the course of the 15 sessions, putting the company's market capitalization at over 8.8 trillion yen ($80.1 billion).

"There was concern that Tokyo Electron was receiving excessive orders or could peak out based on its past performance, which had kept its stock price relatively low until the summer," said Yasuo Imanaka, chief analyst at Rakuten Securities Economic Research Institute. "But the company's results announced in August have dispelled these concerns."

Semiconductors are a critical component in a range of products from smartphones to cars, and their production has become a global priority, especially amid a protracted shortage. Many chipmakers in Malaysia and other countries have kept plants open despite rising coronavirus cases, and investors expect relatively little impact on the industry from the resurging pandemic.

Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., two of the world's biggest chipmakers, have also announced aggressive plans to expand capacity in a further boon to Tokyo Electron.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more