Tokyo Stock Exchange chief resigns over October system crash

TOKYO -- Koichiro Miyahara, president of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has stepped down to take responsibility for a system glitch.

Tokyo trading was halted on Oct. 1 due to the glitch, which left investors unable to trade for the whole day across the board.

An announcement from TSE owner Japan Exchange Group on Monday confirmed Nikkei's earlier report. Miyahara expressed his intention to resign on the same day.

He began his career with the TSE in 1988 and served as president since 2015.

Akira Kiyota, the CEO of JPX, took over as president of the bourse, according to the announcement from JPX. At a news conference on Monday afternoon, Kiyota apologized for the system crash.

Japan's Financial Services Agency issued a business improvement order to JPX and TSE the same day.

On Oct. 1, a malfunction occurred before the start of morning trade in the part of the TSE's system that shares data, such as trades and stock prices. The backup system also failed to start.

The TSE decided to halt trading for the entire day after discussions with securities companies, though it was earlier thought the system could operate in the afternoon. Trading opportunities amounting to around 3 trillion yen ($28.8 billion) were lost.

This was the first time the current system, called Arrowhead, forced an all-day trading halt. The exchange has been working with Fujitsu, which developed the system, to find the cause of the glitch and prevent a recurrence of the problem.