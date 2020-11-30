Tokyo Stock Exchange chief to resign over October system crash

TOKYO -- Koichiro Miyahara, president of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, will step down to take responsibility for a system glitch, Nikkei learned Monday.

Tokyo trading was halted due to a system glitch on Oct. 1 that left investors unable to trade for the whole day.

Akira Kiyota, CEO of TSE owner Japan Exchange Group, will remain and will serve as president of the bourse.

Miyahara began his career with the TSE in 1988 and has served as president since 2015.

Sources told Nikkei that Miyahara expressed his intention to resign at a board meeting on Monday. Japan's Financial Services Agency will issue a business improvement order the same day.

On Oct. 1, a malfunction occurred before the start of morning trade in the part of TSE's system that shares data, such as trades and stock prices. The backup system also failed to start.

TSE decided to halt trading for the entire day after discussions with securities companies, though it was thought the system could operate in the afternoon.

This was the first time the current system "Arrowhead" forced an all-day trading halt. The exchange has been working on finding the cause of the glitch to prevent a recurrence of the problem with Fujitsu, which developed the system.