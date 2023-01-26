ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Tokyo Stock Exchange plans ultimatum: Shape up by 2026 or delist

Companies face deadline to meet new listing standards after 2022 reshuffle

The Tokyo Stock Exchange will end the grace period for companies not meeting listing standards in 2026. (Photo by Yoshiyuki Tamai)
KENSUKE YUASA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Companies that fall short of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's updated listing standards have until 2026 to meet them or be delisted, according to a proposal announced Wednesday, ramping up pressure for underperforming businesses to start making changes.

The TSE in April reorganized listings into three new segments -- Prime, Standard and Growth -- in hopes of revitalizing Japan's stock market. Among the standards is a requirement that a company must have free-floating shares worth at least 10 billion yen ($77 million) to qualify for the top-tier Prime market, and at least 1 billion yen for the Standard market.

