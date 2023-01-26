Tokyo Stock Exchange plans ultimatum: Shape up by 2026 or delist

TOKYO -- Companies that fall short of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's updated listing standards have until 2026 to meet them or be delisted, according to a proposal announced Wednesday, ramping up pressure for underperforming businesses to start making changes.

The TSE in April reorganized listings into three new segments -- Prime, Standard and Growth -- in hopes of revitalizing Japan's stock market. Among the standards is a requirement that a company must have free-floating shares worth at least 10 billion yen ($77 million) to qualify for the top-tier Prime market, and at least 1 billion yen for the Standard market.