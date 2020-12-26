ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Tokyo Stock Exchange sets higher hurdles to new big board

Bourse plans clearer, global-investor-friendly structure in 2022 revamp

The Tokyo Stock Exchange will scrap its current four-section structure. (Photo by Yoshiyuki Tamai)
TOSHIHIRO SATO, SAKI MASUDA and AKIRA YAMASHITA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange's upcoming reorganization will set tough standards for its new blue chip market, according to details of the plan released Friday, in a move that the bourse hopes will both reassure global investors and encourage businesses to shape up.

The April 2022 revamp will replace the existing four-section structure -- the first and second sections, the Mothers market for startups, and the tech-focused Jasdaq -- with "prime," "standard" and "growth" markets.

The prime board is intended as a space for big companies of the sort sought by foreign institutional investors, and as such will have stricter criteria than the current first section, to better limit its scope to businesses with sufficiently high earnings and valuations.

Companies on that blue chip market will be subject to the corporate governance code set to be revised next year, to ensure standards comparable to those of major foreign bourses.

The standard market will be aimed at midsize companies like those now listed on the second section. The growth market is expected to consist of small but highly regarded companies that lay out plans to achieve rapid growth and commit to continued disclosure on their progress.

The reorganization aims to set clearer roles for the different sections. The TSE now has two markets for startups, without much differentiation between them. And the current first section, intended for large, well-established enterprises, now has roughly 2,200 companies -- about 60% of all listings on the bourse -- including many with low valuations or lackluster earnings.

