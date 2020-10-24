ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Tokyo Stock Exchange weighs rules to prevent another lengthy crash

Japan's financial watchdog conducts on-site probe of bourse

The Tokyo Stock Exchange suffered the worst blackout on its digital trading platform on Oct. 1. (Photo by Rie Ishii)
TOSHIHIRO SATO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to establish new rules next year that will clearly delineate the steps necessary for restarting the equity trading system in the event of a crash.

The TSE on Friday held its first session of a conference with market participants to discuss how to prevent a reoccurrence of the unprecedented system blackout earlier this month. The same day, agents from the Financial Services Agency, Japan's financial watchdog, initiated an on-site investigation of the bourse.

The conference will issue an interim report by the end of the year, then a final report by next March. The TSE is expected to use the findings to develop detailed rules and training on restarting trades after an outage.

The TSE's "arrowhead" trading system suffered a glitch on Oct. 1 that resulted in stock trades being shut down for the entire day -- a first since the digital platform was adopted. The bourse decided not to restart arrowhead because of the risk of duplicate orders resulting from miscommunication with systems run by brokerages.

Humbled by that mishap, the TSE garnered opinions from market participants on the protocols it should take to restart the system the same day after a crash, as well as on clarifying standards for reopening trades.

Tokyo Stock Exchange President Koichiro Miyahara apologizes for this month's system outage Friday in Tokyo. (Photo by Yuki Nakao)

"Placing another order without the consent of the client will potentially amount to an unauthorized order, so I would like the FSA and the Japan Securities Dealers Association to be involved in putting rules in place," said one respondent.

"It's unclear what goes into making decisions about whether or not to restart trading, so the process of collecting opinions from brokerages should be made transparent," said another person.

Representatives from nine brokerages sat in on Friday's conference. They included large Japanese firms like Nomura Holdings and Daiwa Securities Group, as well as smaller domestic outfits and online and international brokerages. In addition, institutional and individual investors joined in, along with system developers such as Nomura Research Institute.

The conference has set up working groups separated by topics. Meetings will be held about once or twice a month.

The TSE is set to conduct a survey later this month among other brokerages not present at the conference to get a wide array of opinions, especially when it comes to the feasibility of restarting arrowhead after a system failure. A brokerage's system may have trouble handing a reboot, depending on the company's size and resources.

In its on-site probe, the FSA will request documents from the TSE and conduct follow-up interviews. The questions will apparently dig deeply into the reasons why the bourse overlooked a setting error.

Investigators will also look into what the TSE does to inspect hardware, as well as into the series of events leading to the decision to shut down trading. The exchange could be slapped with a business improvement order depending on the findings of the probe.

