Tokyo bourse contingency plan slammed after full-day closure

TOKYO -- The full-day shutdown of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday highlighted not only the fragility of the infrastructure underpinning Japan's markets, but how the bourse's emergency response plan failed to specify how to restart the market after the glitches were fixed.

The problem was traced to a particular piece of equipment in the TSE's systems, known as a shared-disk device. Swapping out the problematic gear would have allowed the exchange to restart its "arrowhead" trading system and reopen markets. Yet it opted instead to halt trading for the entire day.

"If we restarted, brokerages that had already submitted orders would have had to process them in an irregular manner," Hiroki Kawai, the TSE's executive officer for equities, told reporters Thursday. "It would have disrupted regular trading."

The move followed discussions among representatives from the exchange and securities companies amid the initial chaos that morning -- a decision-making path that stemmed from inadequate contingency planning.

The bourse has a publicly available emergency plan that sets criteria for halting trading in the event of system failures or natural disasters, for example. Thursday's malfunction in a system for distributing market information met these conditions, and the TSE shut down trading accordingly.

But the plan does not include a procedure for restarting operations once problems are resolved.

A quotation board at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday morning shows blanks spaces where stock prices would normally be displayed. (Photo by Kei Higuchi)

The TSE began contacting major brokerages around 10 a.m. to determine how they would be affected by a trading restart in the afternoon, which would mean losing orders that had already been submitted for the day.

Sources said Japan's major security houses and several internet brokerages said they would need the consent of customers to cancel those orders. Other online firms as well as foreign brokerages, meanwhile, said they would be fine if trading restarted in the afternoon.

An executive at an online brokerage expressed frustration that the TSE portrayed the full-day shutdown as a decision based on the consensus of securities firms.

The exchange has revealed little about the process.

"It's important to have a certain level of disclosure about matters related to business continuity in order to build social trust," said Akiyasu Nakano, a partner at the Marunouchi Sogo law firm in Tokyo and a crisis management expert.

The TSE and Fujitsu, which designed and developed the exchange's trading system, are investigating why the backup equipment did not automatically take over when the main device failed.

The exchange says it had confirmed that the system's recovery functions were working properly, including for the faulty disk device, but how frequently this is checked is unclear.

Nagoya Institute of Technology professor Kenji Watanabe said that software bugs and hardware problems are now part of life, and the recent thinking is to use whatever resource is available to restore even partial functionality as fast as possible.

Even the idea of an equipment malfunction being an emergency in and of itself is starting to change. Engineers specializing in financial systems have called for a shift to "designing for failure" -- ensuring that operations can continue as normal even if some components stop working, an idea that has gained more of a following in recent years.

Thursday's shutdown also brought to light the more fundamental problem of an outage at the Tokyo bourse bringing Japanese markets to a standstill.

The Osaka Securities Exchange was integrated into the TSE in 2013, giving the company a near-monopoly on exchange-based stock trading in Japan. The U.S., by contrast, has numerous exchanges besides the main New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, ensuring that technical problems on some platforms would not completely shut down the market.

The abundance of options also gives exchanges motivation to avoid outages that could potentially cost them customers. In its efforts to become more competitive internationally, the TSE all but eliminated its domestic competition, ironically hurting its competitiveness.