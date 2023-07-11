Tokyo exchange pressures 48 companies into dropping from top tier

TOKYO -- Forty-eight mid-sized companies are moving their top-tier listings on the Tokyo Stock Exchange to the secondary market, as they faced being delisted a year after tighter conditions were put in place as part of a reorganization of the bourse.

These companies, including Matsui Construction and discount shop operator Watts, in the TSE Prime are dropping down to the secondary Standard index because their market capitalizations are below the 10 billion yen ($71 million) threshold enforced in last year's reorganization. They represent around 20% of the companies that do not meet this criterion to be listed in Prime.