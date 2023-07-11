ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Markets

Tokyo exchange pressures 48 companies into dropping from top tier

Matsui Construction and Watts among those to make decision to avoid delisting

The Tokyo Stock Exchange in April 2022 overhauled its grouping of shares for the first time in six decades. (Source photo by Ken Kobayashi)
MASAYUKI SHIKATA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Forty-eight mid-sized companies are moving their top-tier listings on the Tokyo Stock Exchange to the secondary market, as they faced being delisted a year after tighter conditions were put in place as part of a reorganization of the bourse.

These companies, including Matsui Construction and discount shop operator Watts, in the TSE Prime are dropping down to the secondary Standard index because their market capitalizations are below the 10 billion yen ($71 million) threshold enforced in last year's reorganization. They represent around 20% of the companies that do not meet this criterion to be listed in Prime.

