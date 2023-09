TOKYO -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime market is on track to shed over 20% of its components following its reshuffle in April 2022, as more companies focus on what's best for them over the prestige of the top-tier board.

A total of 167 companies had applied for a transfer to the Standard market as of Tuesday, according to the TSE. This would reduce Prime components to around 40% of all Tokyo-listed companies, compared with nearly 60% before the revamp.