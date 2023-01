TOKYO -- The Tokyo stock market reopened for 2023 with prices on a decline, snubbing the old Japanese market aphorism that stock prices "jump" in the Year of the Rabbit.

On Wednesday morning, the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average at one point dropped 432.61 points, or 1.7%, from Friday to 25,661.89. The decline was led by stocks like Fast Retailing and pharmaceutical companies like Daiichi Sankyo and Eisai, as well as electronics manufacturers.