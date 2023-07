TOKYO -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange will remove its guidance that 50,000 yen ($356) represents the lowest desirable investment amount into a company, as Japan's flagship bourse seeks to make it more affordable for retail investors to buy shares.

The TSE will revise the code of conduct for listed companies by October, the exchange said Friday. It currently gives a range of 50,000 yen to 500,000 yen as the preferred minimum investment.