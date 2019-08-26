ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Tokyo stocks dive as trade war escalates

Nikkei briefly falls 2.6% while yen soars to 7-month high

MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writer
This signboard shows Tokyo stocks down more than 512 points soon after the market opened on Aug. 26 as traders reacted to the big tumble on New York exchanges on Aug. 23. (Photo by Kei Higuchi)

TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Monday, responding to escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China and with investors seeking a haven in the Japanese currency.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei Stock Average fell more than 537 points, or 2.6%, soon after the market opened, before trimming the losses to stand at 20,233,78 in early trade. ln South Korea, the benchmark KOSPI index was down 1.7%, as investors responded to a 623-point fall, or 2.4% decline, in New York's blue chip stocks on Friday.

The growing market pessimism was sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet on Friday afternoon that he will raise the tariff rate on both existing and planned levies on Chinese goods.

After the U.S. stock market closed, Trump said the existing 25% tariff on $250 billion worth of goods will be hiked to 30% on Oct. 1. Also, a planned 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion in goods will instead be 15%, he added.

The announcement came hours after China's State Council said it will impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on $75 billion worth of American products.

In the foreign exchange market, the yen was bid up, reaching the 104 range against the dollar for the first time since Jan. 3.

